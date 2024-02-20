Credit: Foul Territory on YouTube

Last week, Awful Announcing reported that the popular baseball content duo Céspedes Family BBQ was moving to Yahoo Sports, putting Yahoo back on the map in a sport the company once dominated.

On Tuesday, Russell Dorsey announced that he would be joining the company as its new national MLB insider, in what is yet another move that beefs up the baseball side of Yahoo Sports as it continues a transformation under new president Ryan Spoon and head of content Sam Farber.

Got some really exciting news to share!!! I’m joining the awesome team at @YahooSports as their new National MLB Insider. Thanks to @RyanSpoon, @SamFarber, @AlTobyYahoo, @AmyBrachmann and Johnny Ludden for believing in me. AND I finally get to team up with my guys… pic.twitter.com/OU1fMZSyAB — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 20, 2024

In his announcement, Dorsey expressed great excitement to finally have the chance to team up with “his guys” at Céspedes Family BBQ — Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman.

While past layoffs may have signaled Yahoo’s pivot away from baseball coverage, it was more about finding the right creators. Farber recently told AA that Yahoo is increasingly focused on staffing with personalities who educate and inform sports fans, especially in an engaging and fun style.

Dorsey appears to fit that bill.

In addition to his new role at Yahoo, Dorsey will continue to serve as an MLB Insider and Analyst for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+.

Dorsey previously served as a national MLB insider for Bally Sports and Stadium and the host of The Rally on Bally Sports. His August layoff from Bally Sports followed the network’s decision to shutter its entire national desk, likely linked to the parent company’s financial struggles.

Now, he’ll have a chance to shine in the national spotlight again, this time with Yahoo Sports.

