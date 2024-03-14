Credit: Yahoo Sports on YouTube

Longtime NBA feature writer and analytics guru Tom Haberstroh will join Yahoo Sports for the remainder of the NBA season in a role that will see the former ESPN, NBC and Bleacher Report reporter write, podcast and create video content for Yahoo.

Haberstroh, who also currently works as analytics insider on Portland Trail Blazers broadcasts for Root Sports Northwest, quietly announced his move this week on Good Word with Goodwill alongside host and Yahoo senior NBA writer Vince Goodwill. Yahoo confirmed Haberstroh’s hire to Awful Announcing.

Haberstroh will join Goodwill biweekly for the rest of the season. In addition, he will write features and trend pieces for Yahoo’s website and “produce a social video franchise highlighting key analytics.”

“I’m thrilled to join the All-Star roster and staff at Yahoo Sports,” Haberstroh said in a statement provided to Awful Announcing. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Most recently, Haberstroh hosted Basketball Illuminati and Underdogs for Meadowlark Media. This NBA season, Haberstroh launched a Substack newsletter called The Finder, where he has uncovered trends related to officiating and statistics around the league.

Based in Charlotte, Haberstroh also still contributes to the Count the Dings Network, the offshoot of ESPN’s TrueHoop Network founded by its contributors after ESPN layoffs killed TrueHoop in 2017. He also contributes remotely to Portland Trail Blazers broadcasts on Root Sports Northwest as an “analytics insider.” He’s had a lot of past roles, including contributing to ESPN’s Heat Index, working in other capacities for ESPN and Bleacher Report, and serving as a national insider for local NBA broadcasts on NBC Sports Regional Networks (which at the time, included Blazers coverage on NBC Sports Northwest).

The hire adds another multiplatform veteran journalist to Yahoo’s growing team. This year already, Yahoo has hired Russell Dorsey, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman to bolster its MLB coverage. In recent years, Yahoo hired NFL host Jason Fitz, NBA insider Jake Fischer and daily newsletter author Kendall Baker. The company continues to expand under new president Ryan Spoon.