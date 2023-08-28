Jason Fitz at ESPN.

Yahoo Sports has added to its roster of talent covering the NFL and college football. After hiring Ross Dellenger from Sports Illustrated in July and bringing in Kendall Baker from Axios to run their newsletters, the company has added three more notable figures. That would be former ESPN host Jason Fitz, The Athletic writer and podcaster Nate Tice, and fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri. Here’s more on each of them from a release:

Jason Fitz joins Yahoo Sports as a multi-platform host for its NFL, Fantasy Football and college football coverage. He’s most recently been seen and heard as the co-host of ESPN Radio’s “Fitz & Harry.” During his six years at ESPN, Fitz hosted digital/streaming shows for men’s and women’s college sports, NFL, NBA and more – and served as one of the original hosts of SportsCenter on Snapchat. In addition to his sports career, Fitz is a 13-time Grammy nominated musician, most most notably as the multi instrumentalist and Musical Director for the country artist The Band Perry. Nate Tice will contribute to Yahoo Sports’ NFL coverage by analyzing league trends and prospects for the NFL Draft. A former quarterback at Wisconsin, Tice was previously a coach and scout in the NFL before writing and podcasting professionally. He also appears on The Athletic Football Show. Sal Vetri will contribute to Yahoo Sports Fantasy coverage, including Fantasy Football Live each Thursday, as an analyst. Vetri is the founder of Vetri Media, a media company in sports betting and fantasy sports, and produces content across all social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. He helps fantasy sports players and bettors by introducing new ways of looking at information and data.

Fitz was one of the many people laid off by ESPN in June. Before that, he had been a key figure for them in many different roles, including with digital show First Take, Your Take and on the radio side with Spain and Fitz and Fitz & Harry. He discussed the move on Twitter:

I've been waiting for the announcement to tell anyone and I couldn't be more excited. You can find me on NFL, Fantasy Football and College Football shows for @YahooSports!!!!! This team is unreal, this opportunity is incredible and I hope you'll follow me for this journey. https://t.co/L8zyrsSp4f — jason fitz (@jasonfitz) August 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Tice (a former Wisconsin quarterback) has long been known for his film breakdowns on Twitter and his podcasts for The Athletic, which will continue:

you'll still be hearing me on The Athletic Football Show for the usual Sunday recaps and Thursday preview episodes. As well as on Wednesdays for Prospects to Pros! And the Wind the Clock series will start up again on YouTube. So make sure to check it out. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 28, 2023

As for Vetri, he’s been running his own media company providing fantasy and betting analysis since 2018, and is known for work there on Twitter, YouTube, and more. We’ll see how he, Tice, and Fitz integrate into Yahoo’s football coverage, which is seeing significant shifts under new president Ryan Spoon (hired there in June after stints with ESPN, BetMGM, and Sorare) and has already made an impact with the July addition of Dellenger and the later-July hires of Axios’ Kendall Baker and Jeff Tracy for newsletters.

[Fitz photo from ESPN Press Room]