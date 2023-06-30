Apr 16, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of an ESPN microphone before the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

SportsCenter anchor Ashley Brewer, ACC Network host and analyst Jordan Cornette, ESPN Radio host Jason Fitz, and MLB reporter Joon Lee have also been laid off by ESPN.

Cornette and Lee tweeted about their departures, while the exits of Brewer and Fitz were reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Brewer joined ESPN in 2020, initially hosting a show on Quibi (remember Quibi?) before moving on to host the rebooted SportsNation and anchor SportsCenter.

She tweeted about her departure, saying she “learned and grew so much” at ESPN, also mentioning her wedding is next week.

What’s next: my wedding is in one week! ? — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) June 30, 2023

Fitz joined ESPN in 2016, originally hosting College Football Daily on ESPNU. He’s hosted a variety of programming on ESPN Radio over the years as well, including Jordan Rodgers & Jason Fitz, First and Last, First Take, Your Take, Spain and Fitz, and Fitz & Harry.

Lee joined ESPN in 2020 to cover the KBO (which ESPN aired overnight during the pandemic) and eventually began covering MLB for the network. He was also a panelist on Around the Horn.

In a tweet announcing his departure, Lee said he “got to live out my literal childhood dream job” at ESPN.

My time at ESPN is over Incredibly grateful for all the opportunities I received over the last four-plus years. I got to live out my literal childhood dream job, worked with some of the most talented people and made so many friends. Really excited to see whatever comes next — Joon Lee (@joonlee) June 30, 2023

Cornette joined ESPN in 2018 as a college basketball analyst, soon shifting over to ACC Network following its launch. He served as the host of the network’s football pregame show The Huddle from 2020-2022.

Enjoyed my 6 years at ESPN. On to the next opportunity. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) June 30, 2023

ESPN Radio and ESPN’s NFL coverage have been hit the hardest by Friday’s layoffs, with Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Todd McShay, and Matt Hasselbeck among those let go.