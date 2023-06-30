Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; ESPN broadcasters Suzy Kolber (left) and Steve Young react during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time ESPN personalities Suzy Kolber and Steve Young were among those let go by the company on Friday.

Kolber tweeted about her departure, saying she was “so grateful” for her 38-year career, 27 of which came at ESPN.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

She also said that “a project that gives back” would be next up for her.

Young’s departure was reported by AJ Perez of Front Office Sports.

BREAKING: Steve Young is being laid off by ESPN, a source told @byajperez. The Hall of Fame QB was with the network for 22 years.https://t.co/gbbri0YTF1 pic.twitter.com/ELeGqdQpIM — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 30, 2023

Both Kolber and Young were integral parts of ESPN’s NFL coverage over the years. During April’s NFL Draft, Kolber conducted interviews with players, as she has for the last several years. Both Kolber and Young had been fixtures on Monday Night Countdown in recent seasons, primarily appearing with Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland, and Adam Schefter this past season.

The departures of Kolber and Young have been telegraphed for weeks now. The pair were mentioned as possible cuts earlier this month because “they fit the criteria” of those that could be let go.

Several on-air personalities have been let go by ESPN today. In addition to Kolber and Young, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and LaPhonso Ellis have all been laid off Friday.