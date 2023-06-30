Two more NFL personalities have been let go by ESPN on Friday.

Studio analyst Matt Hasselbeck and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay were both laid off, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has been let go by ESPN, The Post has learned. Updated full story.https://t.co/CnOzvQbBKm — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 30, 2023

McShay’s departure is one of the biggest surprises of the day so far. He’s been a key part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage, both online and on the air, for nearly two decades. He’s also worked as a college football field analyst since 2016.

Hasselbeck has been with ESPN since his retirement in 2016, primarily as an analyst on Sunday NFL Countdown. He signed a new contract with ESPN last summer, remaining as part of the Countdown crew with Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, and Tedy Bruschi..

ESPN’s NFL coverage has been significantly hit by layoffs on Friday. In addition to Hasselbeck and McShay, Monday Night Countdown fixtures Suzy Kolber and Steve Young were let go by the company, as was NFL Live analyst Keyshawn Johnson. Analyst Rob Ninkovich was also let go last week.