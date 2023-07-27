Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring against Australia. (Fox Soccer on Twitter.)

One of the most remarkable results of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup so far was 40th-ranked Nigeria beating 10th-ranked hosts Australia 3-2 Thursday. Australia scored first in first-half stoppage time, but Nigeria equalized just before the half, then added a second goal in the 65th minute. And they then got what would prove to be the crucial goal from substitute Asisat Oshoala in the 72nd minute, and she had quite the jersey-lifting celebration after her tight-angle goal:

ARE YOU KIDDING ME ?? Asisat Oshoala comes off the bench and takes advantage of a mistake from Australia's backline to finish it at a tough angle! pic.twitter.com/t7tjEvBQfp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

With that goal, the 28-year-old Oshoala became the first African player to score in three different Women’s World Cups. She’s one of Nigeria’s most-known players, and has won the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award a record five times, including last year. She also plays for Barcelona on the club side, and has played for the Nigerian senior team since 2013. And this was her 31st goal at the senior national team level.

And that goal would prove critical, as Australia pulled one back in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time. But Nigeria hung on for the 3-2 win, putting the Super Falcons atop Group B. And after the match, Oshoala dropped a “Let’s ******* go” in an interview:

This is the presser I wanted to see?????? #LFG is THE war chant ??? incredible for Asisat Oshoala as the first African to score in three World Cup's. ?? ? pic.twitter.com/Pn5WAI7b1r — Christina Unkel (@ChristinaUnkel) July 27, 2023

“I’m proud for my teammates, I’m proud for this badge. This is the best country in the world. …Let’s ******* go!”

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum had a similar message in a post-match interview, albeit with less profanity.

“I’m so proud of them. I told them after the match nobody believed in us except us. We had that belief together we can accomplish great things, and they did that.” “It came on pure heart and desire to compete and fight. They were throwing everything at us at the end, and the players just repelled everything. I think it’s just a credit to them to put that kind of effort in to get this result. Who would have thought we’d score three goals on Australia?”

“LFG” of course has been a common quote in sports, and in women’s soccer, including with the U.S. women’s team’s fight for equal pay (and the title of the documentary on that). It’s notable to see it pop up again in a post-match interview. It’s also far from the first f-bomb to air in a post-game interview, of course, but it’s still interesting to see that. Somewhere, Buck Showalter is probably upset.

