Mets star Pete Alonso drops f-bomb in postgame interview after walk-off home run.
MLBBy Reice Shipley on

New York Mets star Pete Alonso was hyped after saving the day with a walk-off home run on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. So hyped that he casually dropped an f-bomb at the end of an SNY post-game interview.

It has been far from an ideal season for the Mets, who came into the year with some very high expectations. This likely led to Alonso becoming so overjoyed in the moment that he completely forgot he was on live television.

The Mets miraculously forced extra innings after going into the ninth inning with a 5-2 deficit. Tampa Bay did not go away, scoring two runs in the top of the 10th inning. Alonso went on to save the day with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win for New York.

Alonso then discussed the moment in an SNY interview. He later ended the interview by dropping the f-bomb in a gesture toward the home crowd.

“Hey, thanks for coming out guys! Let’s ******* go Mets!”

It clearly wasn’t said with any malicious intent and was more to fire up the home crowd at Citi Field. Emotions were clearly running high in what is likely the best moment of the Mets season thus far. Regardless, it was a lapse of judgment that Alonso would probably take back if he could.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter] Photo Credit: SNY

About Reice Shipley

Reice Shipley is a staff writer for Comeback Media that graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Sports Media. He previously worked at Barrett Sports Media and is a fan of all things Syracuse sports.

View all posts by Reice Shipley