New York Mets star Pete Alonso was hyped after saving the day with a walk-off home run on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. So hyped that he casually dropped an f-bomb at the end of an SNY post-game interview.

It has been far from an ideal season for the Mets, who came into the year with some very high expectations. This likely led to Alonso becoming so overjoyed in the moment that he completely forgot he was on live television.

The Mets miraculously forced extra innings after going into the ninth inning with a 5-2 deficit. Tampa Bay did not go away, scoring two runs in the top of the 10th inning. Alonso went on to save the day with a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win for New York.

Pete Alonso crushes a walk-off 3-run homer to give the Mets an 8-7 win over the Rays! ⚾️??‍❄️pic.twitter.com/bcaPfVGU7e — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 18, 2023

Alonso then discussed the moment in an SNY interview. He later ended the interview by dropping the f-bomb in a gesture toward the home crowd.

“Hey, thanks for coming out guys! Let’s ******* go Mets!”

Pete Alonso with an F-bomb in the SNY postgame interview after hitting a walk-off homer. ⚾️📺🤬 https://t.co/wFB8d72p1i pic.twitter.com/5nHkLcFBGC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 18, 2023

It clearly wasn’t said with any malicious intent and was more to fire up the home crowd at Citi Field. Emotions were clearly running high in what is likely the best moment of the Mets season thus far. Regardless, it was a lapse of judgment that Alonso would probably take back if he could.

