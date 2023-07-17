Jun 27, 2023; Carson, California, USA; USWNT forwards Megan Rapinoe (left) and Alex Morgan during Women’s World Cup media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Netflix announced a docuseries following the US Women’s National Team (more commonly, USWNT) at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Per Netflix’s release, the docuseries “will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history.” Sofia Huerta, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Thompson, and Lynn Williams will be among the players featured.

Here’s a longer synopsis from the release:

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds. The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to their biggest FIFA World Cup. Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future.

The untitled series is directed by Rebecca Gitlitz (who also directed the 30 for 30 Short Chattanooga Strong). Gitliz, Connor Schell, Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof, and Jessica Sherif are all credited as executive producers. Marie Margolius and Nick Eisenberg are the producers of the docuseries.

Netflix still hasn’t shown much of an appetite for live sports, though the company has added more sports docuseries this year. In addition to Drive to Survive, Netflix premiered the golf-centric Full Swing and the tennis-forward Break Point, renewing both for a second season. The Untold docuseries is currently in its third season, and the NFL quarterback-focused Quarterback premiered last week. Netflix also reportedly agreed to a $50 million deal with the NFL and Skydance for a docuseries about Jerry Jones’ ownership of the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, we can add the USWNT to the list in a project that would have likely been appealing to most major American media companies.

[Netflix]