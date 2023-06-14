On Wednesday, Netflix released a trailer for the streamer’s upcoming docuseries Quarterback, produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 PM Productions.

Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota will be featured in the six-part series.

News of the series was first reported in February.

Here’s a blurb from Netflix’s release about Quarterback.

As Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.

This actually looks pretty interesting, and getting a doc featuring Mahomes is a solid acquisition for Netflix.

All six parts of Quarterback will be released July 12th on Netflix.