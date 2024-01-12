May 6, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the Apple TV logo on the sleeve of FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) after the game against D.C. United at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Box to Box Films, the production company behind Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing, has a soccer docuseries in the works, but it’s not the long-rumored one focusing on the Premier League.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced a Box to Box series focusing on the 2024 MLS season. The untitled eight-episode docuseries will run from preseason through the 2024 MLS Cup Final, offering behind-the-scenes access to players and teams.

The new eight-part, panoramic documentary event, currently in production, offers both dedicated fans and new audiences a definitive, never-before-seen insider’s view into the league, while spotlighting all of the biggest moments of the 2024 season. With unprecedented access to players, coaches and teams, the series takes fans through the most compelling storylines, adrenaline-pumping moments and captivating personalities of the 2024 MLS season, from preseason all the way to the 2024 MLS Cup final. The series is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films in partnership with Major League Soccer. Executive producers are Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Senna,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Amy”), Emmy Award winner Paul Martin (“Make or Break,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”) and Warren Smith (“Make or Break,” “Full Swing”).

A premiere date (or even a timeframe for its release) for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

Box to Box Films had been linked to a similar docuseries about the Premier League for Netflix, but negotiations last year broke down and there hasn’t been an update since.

Entering the second year of its rights deal with MLS, Apple TV+ has already collaborated with the league on Messi Meets America, a six-part docuseries about Lionel Messi’s MLS debut. Another Messi docuseries, Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, is also in the works from Apple. The streamer is also behind The Dynasty: New England Patriots, a mammoth ten-part docuseries that will be released on February 16.

Getting a deal done with Box to Box is a big deal for both Apple and MLS. The quality of their productions is quite high and can rope fans into following the leagues and sports covered, as we’ve seen with Drive to Survive. MLS will hope it experiences the same surge in interest when the series launches.

