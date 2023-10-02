Art for Apple TV+’s “Messi Meets America” docuseries. (Apple.)

Back in June, Apple TV+ announced an untitled four-part docuseries on Lionel Messi from SMUGGLER Entertainment, with that docuseries following Messi through the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That docuseries now has been extended to six parts to cover Messi’s move to MLS as well, and it has a title (Messi Meets America) and a release date (Oct. 11 for its first three episodes, with more to follow). Here’s a trailer for it Apple released Monday:

And here are more details from a release:

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Messi Meets America,” the highly anticipated six-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world, as he makes his debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer. The series is set to premiere globally on October 11 with the first three episodes. Additional episodes currently in production, to premiere later this season. After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Leo Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, “Messi Meets America” takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent. “Messi Meets America” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (“The Circus,” “24/7”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment, and produced in association with Major League Soccer.

It’s notable to see this series expand from the initial announcement, which came before Messi even joined Inter Miami (although on the same day as that was reported, including by AppleTV on Twitter). But this makes total sense, with Messi’s move to the U.S. being such a notable part of his recent story, and with it being so linked to Apple’s 10-year-deal for global MLS rights with MLS Season Pass (and Messi reportedly getting some cut of subscriptions to that service).

There will definitely be lots of interest in this series. It’s notable that this is coming out around Inter Miami’s push to try and make the MLS Cup playoffs. They’re currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, but are just four points back of the ninth and final playoff spot (even without Messi playing recently after leaving a Sept. 20 match partway through). And those playoffs start on Oct. 25. So Apple is certainly striking while the iron is hot here.

[Apple TV+ on YouTube]