The Premier League won’t be following in the footsteps of F1, tennis, and golf after all.

Per The Athletic, the league’s negotiations with Box To Box Films broke down and there won’t be a behind the scenes series on Netflix.

In September, the Times reported that the Premier League was talking with Box To Box about a series that would be similar in nature to Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing. The production studio was also talking to individual clubs, and the status of those talks is currently unknown.

I don’t think this outcome is a surprise – the season ends in two months, and if filming hadn’t started yet, it didn’t seem likely that Box To Box would have been able to get enough content for a comprehensive look at the season.

In addition, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Premier League and Box To Box could come back to the table and get a deal done for a series covering the 2023-24 season. The league also could partner with another company or even create content in-house, while Box To Box could move on from the Premier League to another top-tier soccer league.

[The Athletic]