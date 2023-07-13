Apple may be interested in another set of live soccer media rights.

Per World Soccer Talk, Apple “has held talks” with Germany’s Bundesliga about the league’s media rights.

ESPN currently owns the Bundesliga’s rights in the US. In the summer of 2019, the company announced a multi-year deal with the German top-flight league, reportedly running for six years (through the 2025-26 season) and paying “north of $30 million” per season.

That longer timeframe (three full seasons left) means this would be a long-term play for Apple. The streamer’s deal with MLS began with the 2023 season and runs for another nine seasons.

The end of the Bundesliga’s deal with ESPN in the US also lines up with the end of its agreement in Canada with DAZN, per World Soccer Talk. That three-year deal was announced this summer. The two deals ending at the same time could allow Apple to make a run at the rights in both countries at the same time as a package deal.

Compared to other countries’ major leagues and other competitions, the Bundesliga seems relatively undervalued. ESPN is paying a reported $1.4 billion over eight years for Spain’s LaLiga, while NBC and Telemundo are one year into a titanic six-year, $2.7 billion with England’s Premier League and Paramount is a full year away from starting a six-year, $1.5 billion contract with UEFA for the Champions League.

Bundesliga rights will likely come a lot cheaper, allowing Apple to expand its portfolio of live sports.

[World Soccer Talk]