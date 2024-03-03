Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Trolling of athletes isn’t just limited to fans in the stands or online. Sometimes, the trolling comes from inside their house. After the epic three-way NASCAR photo finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday that saw Daniel Suárez beat out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, Busch took to Instagram to discuss that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Busch (@rowdybusch)

But the terms Busch used there led to his wife Samantha chiming in with quite a funny comment:

That’s quite the line, and adds to some of the inside-the-house trolling we’ve seen over the years. And when TMZ caught up with Kyle Busch in a video interview for a story published Saturday, he was a good sport about it (around the 2:45 mark):

“No, it’s fine, I mean, it’s all in good humor. She’s a good play-along, play with words, right, so she goes along with some of that stuff. I think I left the door wide open for those sorts of comments with how I scripted my text underneath my post, so she played that well.”

That’s a solid response. And it’s good to see Busch have a sense of humor about both this close loss and the subsequent trolling. He’s leading the NASCAR Cup Series with 77 points heading into Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one clear of William Byron and Austin Cindric.

