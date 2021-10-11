There are a lot of people on Twitter who feel the need to take pokes at professional athletes. Lately, we’ve seen some fun mockery of some of those Twitter users. But when mocking someone going after an athlete, it may be worthwhile to first consider if the person involved is actually married to the athlete. That’s what happened Sunday with Eireann Dolan.

Dolan, the former CSN California broadcaster and wife of Mariners’ pitcher Sean Doolittle (seen above in a Sept. 27 game), gently poked her husband about his fastball velocity in response to his tweets about developing a splitter. That led to her getting quite the response from a random Twitter user. But she rolled with it:

At least ur fastball doesn’t register as a change up anymore — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 10, 2021

Everyone please call me Freaking Playboy from now on pic.twitter.com/kTdoGSVRW0 — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 10, 2021

It was smart of Doolittle to block out the Twitter user’s name here to prevent further targeting of them. And she said this made her laugh:

I don’t want anyone going after them, I honestly thought it was very silly and the “freaking playboy” made me laugh way too hard — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 11, 2021

And beyond that, there were a lot of funny responses to her original tweet from people who did know who she was.

Need to teach him it was a mistake to come back on Twitter — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 10, 2021

This also led to a funny comment about Doolittle perhaps wearing this on a future Players’ Weekend jersey:

I see no reason to limit it to just a weekend — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) October 10, 2021

At any rate, this was quite funny. And it did show that while many people in athletes’ replies are poorly-intentioned trolls, some of them are well-intentioned trolls. And sometimes, the trolling is coming from inside the house.