Feb 25, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) (near wall) beats NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) to the line to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR often flies under the radar of major sports news, leaving fans yearning for its thrilling moments to gain wider recognition. This past weekend, the sport delivered a heart-stopping photo finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Daniel Suárez edging out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch by mere inches.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, this race became NASCAR’s most viral social media moment since Ross Chastain’s incredible “Hail Melon” maneuver in 2022, where he used the wall to slingshot from 10th to 5th and secure a spot in the championship race. Interestingly, Sunday’s race also involved a driver from Trackhouse Racing, as noted by the sanctioning body’s data.

.@Daniel_SuarezG's photo finish at Atlanta was the most viral @NASCAR moment on social media since @RossChastain's Hail Melon in 2022, another last lap involving a @TeamTrackhouse driver, per data from the sanctioning body. ? It was also the No. 10 play on @SportsCenter today. pic.twitter.com/zunHXIrG9c — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 27, 2024

Despite fans’ desire for broader recognition, Suárez’s photo finish received placement on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays, albeit at the number 10 spot. This ranking disappointed some fans, particularly considering the perceived lack of significant sporting events over the weekend. They pointed to a college softball throw to first base being ranked higher at number 9, expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived disparity.

Sorry, did you say No. 10? There were nine better moments in sports than this yesterday????? https://t.co/eNWAs3LCML — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 27, 2024

I did not realize there are apparently nine other sports https://t.co/2RfiKpNbfy — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) February 27, 2024

Wait… people actually thought ESPN would care about NASCAR? They haven’t since they lost the broadcast rights. It just is what it is I guess. https://t.co/lQiRzS0lcp — Brian Eberly (@beberly18) February 27, 2024

ESPN ranking arguably the greatest finish in NASCAR history the 10th play is not surprising in the slightest. https://t.co/6UEyoQU0S0 — Darian Gilliam (@BlackFlagMatter) February 27, 2024

Some pre season baseball beats this? No chance. — Rx Vitamin R (@rx_vitamin) February 27, 2024

@SportsCenter that’s ridiculous are you kidding me. Totally wrong. That was the number 1 thing in sports and entertainment on Sunday by a wide margin. Wow the bias is real — Tom Sears (@LurkinTomGaming) February 27, 2024

No 10? So it got robbed at number 1. — Steve Paris (@StevieParis2) February 27, 2024

Unsurprising disrespect from SportsCenter unfortunately — Rowdy (@Rowdy_70) February 27, 2024

While some point out that ESPN doesn’t hold NASCAR broadcasting rights, making the inclusion on their Top 10 list noteworthy, fans may still need to be satisfied. This lack of extensive coverage on ESPN compared to the past, when they held the rights, is undeniable. Currently, FOX Sports and NBC Sports carry most NASCAR Cup Series races. Additionally, a recently agreed-upon historic deal will see the series welcome new partners, Prime Video and TNT Sports, who will share broadcasts for a selection of midseason races starting in 2025.

Although NASCAR’s future holds promise for broader coverage through new partnerships, securing dedicated space on ESPN might be a challenge. However, the network’s commitment to Formula 1 shows the potential for other platforms to offer similar in-depth coverage for NASCAR in the coming years.

