Garrett Mitchell is about to be sleeping on the couch. At least, according to his wife, Haley.

The Milwaukee Brewers rookie outfielder hit his first career walk-off home run on Wednesday, in the 7-6 win over the New York Mets.

Mitchell said wins for the Brewers only come about when Haley isn’t in attendance.

"When my wife doesn't show up to the games, usually something good happens. … She's not here, so might as well do something fun." @SophiaMinnaert met with #Brewers rookie @GarretMitchell5 after his first career walk-off home run against the Mets. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zac4xFCQkL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 5, 2023

“You know, I was thinking about this … when my wife doesn’t show up to the games, usually something good happens,” Mitchell told Bally Sports Wisconsin after the game. “She’s not here, so might as well do something fun.”

It didn’t take long for Haley to respond.

“You won’t say it to my face tho,” she tweeted.

You won’t say it to my face tho https://t.co/srI9EflJ3L — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

Haley is a professional softball player for the USSSA Pride, and she spent five seasons playing for the Oregon Ducks. She knows ball, but she also had a legitimate excuse for missing the game.

She was stocking the fridge.

He did not stutter. Meanwhile I missed the game because I was busy STOCKING HIS FRIDGE — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 6, 2023

In another interview with the media, Garrett said he hadn’t had a chance to talk to Haley after making the comment, but promised he would be spending the upcoming off day with her.

“I haven’t even talked to her yet,” he said. “I came back in here, and I’m trying to get all my stuff on, and go home and see her, so be able to enjoy the rest of the night and the day off tomorrow.”

She responded by saying he’s definitely sleeping on the couch.

Trying not to sleep on the couch — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haleycrusemitchell)

The two also made a name for themselves on social media after Haley began posting videos of herself dancing on TikTok (she has over 800,000 followers on her account).

She, of course, brought Garrett into it and made sure to show off his dance skills once he was drafted by the Brewers in 2020.

Bet you didn’t know you just drafted a professional dancer @brewers @GarretMitchell5 pic.twitter.com/RkzdTSYbwY — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) June 11, 2020

Mitchell laid down a bunt earlier in his ninth-inning at-bat, but when he got two strikes on him, the game had changed.

Literally.

“You play some of these moments in your head,” Mitchell said after the game, including to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “You want to be up in those types of moments.”

[Bally Sports Wisconsin]

[Haley Cruse Mitchell, Instagram]