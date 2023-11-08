Racing events have been a big thing for FloSports, and that company’s now taking that to a new level by taking a minority equity stake in High Limit Racing while also signing a multi-year rights deal with them. High Limit Racing, a company founded and owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, announced that deal Tuesday as part of their planned 2024 expansion. Here’s more on that from their release:

“Brad (Sweet) and I literally grew up in this sport and our passion for sprint car racing runs deep,” said Larson. “The 2023 High Limit season went well, but we saw room for growth and more opportunities that were out there to make this division of racing stronger. Not only are we going to continue to run tight, highly-entertaining races for the fans, but we’re going to do it while raising purses and making the sport more financially viable for drivers and teams. On top of that, the partnership with FloSports will bring more eyeballs to our events and grow the sport overall. I can’t think of a much better situation for all involved.”

“…We’re working on a diverse and efficient schedule that will maximize the travel time for our teams,” Sweet said. “With increased purses and the availability for teams to also compete in the sport’s crown jewels that may not be High Limit-sanctioned, High Limit drivers and teams have the highest revenue opportunity in sprint car history, barring The Million in 2023. We’re proud of that and see it as a launching pad for the future of sprint car racing.”

“…FloRacing is the go-to destination for motorsports fans delivering premium event coverage and original content to viewers across the globe. The expansion of High Limit Racing and our investment in it reinforces our commitment to the growth of motorsports and delivering it authentically to audiences everywhere,” said Mark Floreani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FloSports.