Racing has been a big focus for streaming company FloSports over the years, and they particularly bolstered their already-existing dirt track content with a 2020 acquisition of Speed Shift TV. They’ve also been leaning into documentaries and originals heavily over the past few years. And now, they’re teaming up with Fox Sports Films for a five-part series airing on FS1 beginning Tuesday, May 16. Dirt: The Last Great American Sport follows NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, who’s also been known for his dirt track exploits over the years, as he takes on a series of famed dirt track racers. Here’s a trailer for it:

And here’s more from a release:

“FOX Sports Films is excited to partner with FloSports Studios to give racing fans a front-row seat to one of the most riveting and extreme American sports with this new series,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Programming, FOX Sports. “DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT will showcase an all-access look at some of the best drivers in the sport as they tear up the dirt in one of the oldest and purest forms of racing.” DIRT: THE LAST GREAT AMERICAN SPORT is a raw and rare look at the true story of motorsports in America and what it takes for these drivers to be the best in racing while also balancing life outside the track. Each time they enter the pit, these racers gamble with their lives, competing with a perilous combination of extreme speeds and short oval tracks; but for this elite group, the risk is worth the reward. The series invites audiences to experience some of the most anticipated dirt racing events including the Chili Bowl, King’s Royal and BC39, and will feature commentary from the biggest names in dirt racing along with the crew members, fans and family members who have continuously supported them along the way. “FloSports is thrilled to unveil the untold saga of American dirt track racing, captivating racing fans with an immersive and cinematic journey. Viewers will be thrown into the heart-pounding, adrenaline-fueled world of dirt track racing, experiencing the exhilarating highs and crushing lows through the eyes of the fearless drivers themselves,” said Ray Machuca, EVP of Films and Entertainment, FloSports.

As noted, that fits into the racing and originals focuses at FloSports. It also fits into the Fox Sports Films series, which has covered everything from Gus Johnson’s time balancing broadcasting and Harvard to David Ortiz to Shohei Ohtani. And racing remains a big deal for Fox as well, both with their current NASCAR deal and with FS1 and FS2 growing out of Speed and Fuel respectively.

The series will see Larson (whose previous dirt track success includes wins at the King’s Royal, the Knoxville Nationals, and the Chili Bowl Nationals) compete against many famous dirt track figures, including 2022 USAC Silver Crown champion Justin Grant, 2019 USAC National Midget champion Tyler Courtney, and 19-Time USAC National Series winner Thomas “T-Mez” Meseraull. It’s produced by FloSports Studios. The executive producers are Ray Machuca, Mark Floreani and Jayar Donlan as well as FOX Sports’ Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent. Paul Gandersman, Jeremy Hayes, Cliff Bogart, Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen and Michael Vayder serve as producers. It will premiere on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on May 16.

[Fox Sports Press Pass]