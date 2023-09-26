Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
As Taylor Swift asked in 2017: Are you ready for it?

With Swift’s attendance of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears signaling an apparent hard launch of her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, her fans — “Swifties,” as they’re known — have invaded NFL Twitter (NFL X?).

Whether it’s taking a crash course in learning football, using astrological charts to evaluate Swift and Kelce’s connection, setting his highlights to her songs or identifying what condiments she was eating in the suite, it’s undeniable that Taylor and Travis — Traylor? — have created a social media storm. And NFL Twitter might never be the same.

 

Suffice to say, Swift and Kelce have received no shortage of coverage in the sports world in recent days, with seemingly everyone from Bill Belichick to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo weighing in on the rumored romance. During his show on Monday, Dan Le Batard alleged that Swift’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium was “wildly overcovered,” before proceeding to spend most a segment covering it himself.

“This feels stupid to talk about, but this is how we capitalize on the algorithm,” producer/co-host Mike Ryan Ruiz said during the segment. “That’s why every major media entity posted this stuff.”

