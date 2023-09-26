Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As Taylor Swift asked in 2017: Are you ready for it?

With Swift’s attendance of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears signaling an apparent hard launch of her rumored romance with Travis Kelce, her fans — “Swifties,” as they’re known — have invaded NFL Twitter (NFL X?).

Whether it’s taking a crash course in learning football, using astrological charts to evaluate Swift and Kelce’s connection, setting his highlights to her songs or identifying what condiments she was eating in the suite, it’s undeniable that Taylor and Travis — Traylor? — have created a social media storm. And NFL Twitter might never be the same.

Since Travis Kelce’s birth time is not known (yet, give me time) here is Taylor Swift’s birth chart with Kelce’s planets on the outer wheel ⚡️ His Libra Sun + Mars boosts her 11th House of friendships and community His Scorpio Venus conjunct her Scorpio Mars means ELECTRICITY… pic.twitter.com/HgbfZCV8sP — Gracey ✨ (@northastrology) September 25, 2023

I love all of these women intentionally triggering their husbands and boyfriends by saying that no one knew who Travis Kelce was until he started dating Taylor Swift. It’s so funny how annoyed they get. pic.twitter.com/GlrxSLCdsE — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) September 26, 2023

Can everybody just STFU FOR A SECOND pic.twitter.com/m9d5Upt0rE — Nikki (@nikkidelgardo) September 26, 2023

killa travis kelce & taylor swift swiftie swifties ts kansas city chiefs nfl game fc fancam edit end game big reputation you and me we got reputationspic.twitter.com/fn65zwogcX — ؘ (@iS2media) September 26, 2023

i just know their gonna be besties pic.twitter.com/igr1DEnnuQ — kam⸆⸉ (@imam1rrorball13) September 25, 2023

?| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

sorry but all the taylor and travis x high school musical edits ate so bad i’m totally here for it pic.twitter.com/I3YmCtcwdY — c ? (@celestialswiftt) September 25, 2023

FOOTBALL EXPLAINER FOR THOSE CONFUSED you have 4 tries (downs) to go 10 yards, if you do you keep the ball and the cycle repeats, and if you don’t the other team gets it you can score touchdowns for 6 points or kick a field goal for 3 thats basically all you need to know — shannon (is celebrating 1989 tv! ?) (@holygroundsound) September 24, 2023

Suffice to say, Swift and Kelce have received no shortage of coverage in the sports world in recent days, with seemingly everyone from Bill Belichick to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo weighing in on the rumored romance. During his show on Monday, Dan Le Batard alleged that Swift’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium was “wildly overcovered,” before proceeding to spend most a segment covering it himself.

“This feels stupid to talk about, but this is how we capitalize on the algorithm,” producer/co-host Mike Ryan Ruiz said during the segment. “That’s why every major media entity posted this stuff.”

