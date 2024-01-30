A Nickelodeon ad for their Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. (Nickelodeon on YouTube.)

Paramount’s Nickelodeon-specific ads for Super Bowl LVIII have reportedly sold out.

Per Ad Age, the 30-second Nickelodeon ads were selling for around $300,000 apiece (initially, Paramount was seeking $500,000), and the inventory was sold in the six weeks it was available.

While we don’t know how many ad slots were available, a report earlier this month said that 13 to 15 slots were still available, and there was some concern about whether or not they’d sell out by game time.

As for the main broadcast on CBS, November reports indicated that Paramount was “virtually sold out” of the ad slots. The company was selling them for between $6.5 million and $7 million.

Many ads will air across both broadcasts. However, some will be limited to CBS alone. Those include “adult categories” like alcohol, betting, and R-rated films. Ads for those products will be replaced by Nickelodeon-exclusive ads, which are expected to cover “toys, retail, consumer packaged goods, and quick service restaurants.”

For obvious reasons, Paramount needed to ensure ads in the specified categories wouldn’t be airing on Nickelodeon. Selling separate ads was an easy solution, and while the Nickelodeon simulcast won’t reach nearly as many eyeballs as the traditional CBS broadcast, buying a Nickelodeon-exclusive ad seems like a good way for a company that might not usually advertise on the Super Bowl to slide into that space.

