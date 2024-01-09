Photo credit: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel opened his first late-night show of the new year by responding to Aaron Rodgers’ claim that his name would surface on Jeffrey Epstein’s list of associates.

Last week, Rodgers did what he’s paid to do on The Pat McAfee Show and created controversy, this time, by taking aim at Kimmel. During the McAfee Show segment, Rodgers recklessly implied the ABC host may have been connected to the convicted pedophile and sex trafficker. As Rodgers’ accusation went viral, Kimmel immediately responded on Twitter by threatening legal action, but Monday night was the ABC host’s first opportunity to direct a more detailed retort at “Karen Rodgers.”

Jimmy’s thoughts on quarterback Karen Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/mRh5VRUycz — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 9, 2024



“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” Kimmel said on his Monday night show. “He’s particularly upset, I think, because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list.”

During his monologue, Kimmel did reiterate that his name was not on Epstein’s released list of associates, adding that he never met the notorious sex trafficker or been on his “plane or an island or anything, ever.” But the damage by Rodgers was done, with people believing the known conspiracy theorist despite there being no source to support his reckless accusation. According to Kimmel, not only does he hear from “delusional” people who believe Rodgers, but so do his wife and children.

Kimmel went on to play a clip from his show last year, where he mocked Rodgers for talking about the Epstein list. “So he saw that and maybe to retaliate, he decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile,” Kimmel said. “This is how these nuts do it now. You don’t like Trump, you’re a pedophile. It’s their go-to move, and it shows you how much they actually care about pedophilia.”

“Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being,” Kimmel continued. “He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID, somehow, he knows more about science than scientists.

“A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron,’ OK? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts… Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.”

Kimmel also pushed back on McAfee’s attempt at defusing the situation by claiming Rodgers was just partaking in a little trash talk. “Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to, but saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it trash talk. Sorry, Pat McAfee.”

While Kimmel doesn’t expect an apology from Rodgers, he said he would accept one if the quarterback was willing to admit he was wrong. “But I bet he won’t,” Kimmel noted. “If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won’t do that.”

Rodgers was asked about his Kimmel’s comments when he held his final press conference of the NFL season with the Jets and the quarterback teased his Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, encouraging everyone to “tune in.” It’s unlikely that he was recruiting more viewers because he is planning a big apology to Kimmel. Rodgers will more likely attempt to deflect any blame and claim he never actually said the late-night host would be on any Epstein list, even though he implied it.

“By the way, if you’re looking for someone who actually was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, who called him a terrific guy and bragged about his affinity for younger women, I have very good news for you, Epstein hunters, I found one for you!” Kimmel said at the close of his monologue while a clip of Trump and Epstein talking and laughing played. “Just two fun guys checking out the ladies.”

[Jimmy Kimmel Live]