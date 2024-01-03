Jimmy Kimmel delivers the opening monologue during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Aaron Rodgers desperately wants someone to debate him.

It looks like the New York Jets quarterback has met his match, although it may be happening in a courtroom if this keeps up.

As he threw his newest round of conspiracy theories at the wall during his latest Pat McAfee Show appearance on ESPN, Rodgers ruffled the feathers of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Rodgers suggested on Tuesday that Kimmel was on Jeffery Epstein’s associates’ list.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said out of left field about the Epstein plane passenger list expected to be revealed Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers caps off a busy Pat McAfee Show spot by addressing a Super Bowl logo-based conspiracy and again suggesting ABC host Jimmy Kimmel will be on the Jeffrey Epstein client list… pic.twitter.com/eQ62mbVSbM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

And with Rodgers besmirching his name, Kimmel didn’t wait until he was on the air to defend himself.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

“Dear ***hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” wrote Kimmel on X, formerly Twitter. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Kimmel also tagged Rodgers’ X account in the post.

Earlier this year, the two sparred when Kimmel made fun of Rodgers’ interest in the Epstein files. In return, Rodgers, former teammate David Bakhtiari, and many in conservative media accused Kimmel of being defensive because he was involved.

There is no public link between Kimmel and Epstein.

None of this is especially new from Rodgers on McAfee. Everyone has an opinion about the whole arrangement by now. But perhaps this is what gets Bob Iger to pick up the phone, as Rodgers has insinuated on a Disney-owned platform that ABC’s late-night host is a pedophile.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has become a cornerstone of ABC’s late-night lineup and his influence extends beyond the show, with productions like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He’s also known for hosting major awards shows for ABC, including the Oscars. And that’s without mentioning his recent contract extension with the network, which ensures they will continue working together for years to come.

Rodgers’ penchant for conspiracy theories may have finally landed him in hot water. Accusing someone of being on Epstein’s associate list is a serious allegation, and Kimmel could very well take legal action. This isn’t a late-night talk show joke; it’s a potentially defamatory claim with real-world consequences.

[Jimmy Kimmel, The Pat McAfee Show]