Photo credit: What’s Wright? With Nick Wright

Once just a “whacky conspiracy theorist,” Nick Wright believes Aaron Rodgers has evolved into a “malignant dangerous force” after the quarterback used Pat McAfee’s ESPN platform to link Jimmy Kimmel with Jeffrey Epstein.

During his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Rodgers insinuated Kimmel’s name might surface on Epstein’s list of associates, recklessly implying the ABC host may have been involved with a convicted sex trafficker. McAfee has since apologized and Kimmel has threatened to take legal action, while Rodgers has continued to go about the rest of his week as an injured quarterback for the New York Jets.

On his latest What’s Wright? podcast episode, Wright addressed Rodgers’ evolution and the fact that the public is largely becoming numb to his incessant desire to garner attention by spewing dangerous conspiracy theories. Perhaps overshadowed by directing reckless accusations at Jimmy Kimmel was Rodgers’ use of “alphabet gangsters” on The Pat McAfee Show, a term Wright doesn’t think the quarterback even knew what it meant.

“I would bet my life he’s not homophobic,” Wright said of Rodgers. “I think he used that term not knowing what it meant. He is so deep in the toxic internet brain vortex, that it got lumped in with the ‘mass delusion psychosis’ he talks about, and the Super Bowl logo memes, and the ‘debate me, bro’ to Fauci, and the Epstein list. It all is just one stew of a brain that’s been melted.”

On Tuesday’s McAfee Show, Rodgers alleged the medical world is controlled by “alphabet gangsters.” Maybe to Rodgers’ surprise, the term “alphabet mafia” has nothing to do with medicine. It’s an insult savored by conservatives meant to mock the LGBTQ community.

“I think Aaron’s a lot of things, I think judgmental of what people do privately, sexually, is not one of them,” Wright claimed. “And yet it just spilled out of his mouth like so much of this other toxic bullsh*t, that has a platform nearly an hour a week to spew for folks that otherwise, I don’t think are looking for it. You’re not going to Alex Jones’s YouTube channel, if that exists anymore. You have sports TV on in the background…and all of a sudden, you’re hearing about the Epstein list and Jimmy Kimmel. And we’ve all become numb to the fact of who is saying it and what he’s saying.”

“One of our most prominent voices in sports has become the face, the voice, and more importantly, the megaphone for any batsh*t crazy, half-baked theory he stumbles across on the internet,” Wright continued. “And it unfortunately is a bit of a canary in the coal mine for what a lot of us are dealing with in our own personal lives with our friends, family or extended family.”

And Rodgers spewing this “batsh*t crazy, half-baked theory” about Kimmel has legitimately endangered the ABC host and his family. In the wake of the Epstein court documents being unsealed, people on Twitter have photoshopped Kimmel’s name onto his list of associates, attempting to trick others into believing he is a pedophile. This was all spawned by Aaron Rodgers, on a prominent ESPN show.

“So, when I tweet, ‘he’s gone from whacky conspiracist to malignant dangerous force,’ I mean it,” Wright added. “When you try to hide behind, ‘Oh, we’re [sh*t] talking,’ It is not saying his show sucks, it’s not saying it should be canceled, it’s not saying he’s not funny. You are levying the single most damning accusation you can levy against a human being.”

[What’s Wright? With Nick Wright]