Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week didn’t just cause a company-wide controversy; it also called into question his future on the program.

But not only will the four-time MVP remain a weekly guest on the McAfee Show through at least the remainder of the NFL season, but his upcoming appearance on Tuesday might now be his most highly anticipated interview since he announced his intentions to join the New York Jets last spring.

On Monday, Rodgers took part in an exit interview with reporters following the conclusion of his first season with the Jets. Asked if he had any regrets about last week’s controversy, in which he implied that ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel would be on the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, the 40-year-old quarterback opted to tease his upcoming appearance.

“I’m gonna talk about it tomorrow on the show,” McAfee said. “Tune in.”

Pressed further, Rodgers wouldn’t relent.

“Check me out tomorrow,” he said.

Rodgers’ comment caused quite the stir, as The Pat McAfee Show airs on ESPN and Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC — both of which are owned by Disney. Rodgers is paid by The Pat McAfee Show for his weekly appearances, which have become a staple of the program.

After Kimmel — who wasn’t named in the Epstein documents — publicly threatened legal action against Rodgers, McAfee addressed the matter, stating that Rodgers was just attempting to “talk s***” but that he also understood why the late-night host was upset.

On Friday, McAfee took a different tone regarding the matter, publicly calling ESPN Head of Event and Studio Production Norby Williamson a “rat” while accusing him of attempting to sabotage his show by leaking information to reporters.

“There are folks actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN,” McAfee said on Friday. “More specifically, I believe Norby Williamson is the guy attempting to sabotage our program.

“That is seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked and it’s wrong and then it sets a narrative of what our show is. And then are we just going to combat that from a rat every single time?”

ESPN, for its part, acknowledged the controversy on Friday — three days after Rodgers’ comments — telling Front Office Sports that the former Packers quarterback “made a dumb and factually inaccurate joke about Jimmy Kimmel,” but that his weekly appearances will continue through the remainder of the NFL season.

It will be interesting to see whether Rodgers takes his typically defiant approach or expresses any remorse regarding last week’s controversy. Either way, plenty of people will be tuned in — especially in Bristol, Connecticut.

