During Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts-Baltimore Ravens game, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.

Dan Orlovsky has company, thanks to Gardner Minshew. ??pic.twitter.com/SvQluowGyp — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 24, 2023

NFL on CBS announcer Jay Feely said that Minshew was “pulling his own Dan Orlovsky” by stepping out.

Orlovsky infamously stepped out of the back of the end zone in a Lions-Vikings game back in 2008, putting two points on the board for Minnesota in a 12-10 Detroit loss.

Following Minshew’s gaffe, ESPN analyst Orlovsky took to Twitter to celebrate being let off the hook for his error.

“First Jimmy, now Gardner. I’m off the hook! I’m off the hook!” proclaimed Orlovsky.

Last season, then-49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The Broncos ended up winning that game 11-10.

Since becoming an analyst for ESPN, Orlovsky has become more known for other, far more bizarre things, related to hygiene, food (*especially* food), and some NFL-related takes, which he’s taken in stride.

However, Minshew ended up getting the last laugh. Unlike Orlovsky and Garoppolo, Minshew’s safety didn’t cost his team the game. The Colts beat the Ravens 22-19 following an overtime field goal by Matt Gay.