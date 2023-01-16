ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky can’t even enjoy a sandwich without getting trolled.
NFL Live host Laura Rutledge tweeted out a clip of the team getting Jimmy John’s sandwiches, and Orlosvky’s had a special message written on it: “watch out for the back of the end zone.”
I wanna know who made @danorlovsky7 sandwich ?☠️?☠️ TROLLIN SO HARD @minakimes @mspears96 @jimmyjohns pic.twitter.com/weYbITk7HC
— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) January 16, 2023
Orlovsky responded by saying he liked Subway better, which isn’t something anyone should admit in public.
His response to Rutledge on Twitter: “I hate everything you represent.”
I hate everything you represent
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2023
Just another normal day on NFL Live.