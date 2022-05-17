Various roasts have been a mainstay of comedy for quite a while, including with ESPN figures, on Comedy Central, and on Netflix. Now, Netflix is doing more there, announcing an upcoming “Greatest Roasts of All Time” series. And, fittingly with that name (they’re also using “GROAT”), the first episode will cover someone always in the GOAT debate in football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback (and someday-Fox NFL analyst) Tom Brady, who’s also going to be an executive producer for them on multiple roasts. Here’s how Netflix announced that, in a release titled “Netflix to Roast Gisele Bündchen’s Husband, Tom Brady“:

Hollywood, Calif. – May 17, 2022 – Netflix today announced that it will roast Tom Brady, sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado. The roast will be the first in a series of new Netflix specials, Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. Brady will serve as executive producer in a multi-roast deal, with his own roast set to tape in 2023, following his next season in the NFL. “To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” said Brady. “We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

The “only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast” is a good line. And Brady (seen above being sacked during a game against the Indianapolis Colts last November) feels like a good roast target; there’s certainly lots people can lob at him, from the Tuck Rule through Deflategate through on-field losses through his unusual retirement and return through his new giant deal with Fox (which has drawn a lot of reaction), but he’s also shown a good sense of humor and an ability to take a joke (or even make jokes about himself). It’s also interesting that he’s signed on as an executive producer not just for his roast, but for a “multi-roast deal” with Netflix; that furthers Brady’s push into the media world, which we’ve previously seen with his co-founding of Religion of Sports, his Man in the Arena series with them, his podcast, and more.

The date for this roast is to be announced still, as is the lineup of roasters. But the producing lineup is known, as Variety‘s Joe Otteron relates:

Brady executive produces via 199 Productions. Casey Patterson executive produces for Casey Patterson Entertainment with Jeff Ross and Carol Donovan also executive producing. Ross is no stranger to roasts, as he became a mainstay at roasts hosted by the Friars Club, Comedy Central, and the Netflix series “Historical Roasts.” His work earned him the nickname “The Roast Master General.”

We’ll see who they’ve tabbed to roast Brady, how that goes, and how his future involvement in this series plays out.

