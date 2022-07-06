On Wednesday, NBC Sports made it official – Peter Drury is the network’s new lead play-by-play voice for Premier League coverage.

The vastly experienced Drury is no stranger to American audiences, calling the Premier League’s world feed (with many of those broadcasts airing stateside on various platforms) for nearly the past two decades. He’s also worked as the main play-by-play broadcast for the UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports.

Drury’s move to NBC was first reported at the end of May. At the time, the hiring caught many offguard, given that Arlo White had been NBC’s primary Premier League voice since the 2013-14 campaign, the network’s first with the league’s rights. A week later, the decision made more sense when White was announced as the play-by-play voice for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

In bringing in Drury, and reportedly retaining Rebecca Lowe, NBC is ensuring that its Premier League coverage will remain top of class as the two entities head into their tenth season together.

