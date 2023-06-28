Phoenix Suns Forward Kevin Durant is introduced to the media at Footprint Center. Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has developed a reputation for responding to people who claim he’s thin-skinned, thereby proving their point. And it seems the NBA superstar has done it again.

Durant made headlines last week when he showed up in a Twitter Space called “Kevin Durant is not top 5” to share his thoughts on why he disagreed with that assessment and anyone who would make it.

Fox Sports host Jason McIntyre discussed the incident on his podcast, calling out the Phoenix Suns star over his behavior. Much like The Grudge, Durant never forgives and never forgets, and he apparently decided to let The Herd with Colin Cowherd co-host know how he felt about his comments.

On Tuesday’s episode of Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre, the host shared that he received DM messages from Durant calling him names and insulting him in various ways.

.@KDTrey5 responds to @jasonrmcintyre telling him to get off Twitter… … by calling him a "broke boy" ? pic.twitter.com/b71WksX26P — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 27, 2023

“Once you say something nice about someone, they reply ‘Okay, I see you.’ Then, when you say something not so nice you get this: ‘You’re such a clown. You don’t even like sports. You look like a drama major,’” McIntyre said while showing screenshots of Durant’s messages. “I don’t know what that means. I’ve never taken an acting class in my life.

“I said to KD, ‘One of the 15 best players in the history of the NBA squabbling with anonymous fools in a comment section, it was never your brand when you won the MVP and two titles and Finals MVPs. Why pivot that way now?’

“He just got personal. ‘You’re a fool, blah, blah, blah. He used the ‘P Word’ to describe me. He calls me ‘broke boy.’ Doesn’t address any of it.”

Unlike so many of his contemporaries, Durant has developed a penchant for not only being “very online” but also lashing out at critics, whether they’re sports media members or just some randos with Twitter accounts. This also isn’t the first time his DMs have gone public in a negative way. His mom even gets involved sometimes. And he just generally doesn’t seem to like media coverage about himself in general.

Other than that, he seems very chill.

[The Volume, Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre]