A lot of people like to dismiss FS1’s Skip Bayless and his hot takes. Other people enjoy trying to spar with him on social media or tune in to see what absurd thing he’ll say next.

Kevin Durant appears to be in the latter group.

The Brooklyn Nets star put up a 34-13-11 triple-double against the Toronto Raptors in an overtime victory Tuesday night. The All-Star received praise from plenty of people, and Bayless was among them.

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets,” wrote Bayless. “Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?”

Bayless likes to pick his favorites and get weirdly obsessive about taking shots at people he’s decided not to like, such as LeBron James. The effusive praise from the TV host is as much about trying to diminish James as it is about trying to pump up Durant.

Durant knows the game and, not one to be shy about interacting with the Twitterati, he decided to respond in the authentic way we’ve come to expect.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Fair enough. And given how many other people share that sentiment, Durant might have earned more fans off the court beyond the ones who were in awe of his play on it.

[Kevin Durant]