A few weeks ago, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took issue with ESPN’s Jay Williams after Williams relayed comments from a holiday party that he claimed Durant told him. Now, Durant is attempting to set the record straight on another reporter he believes isn’t being completely accurate about something involving him.

After Jackie MacMullan went on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss Durant wanting to leave a legacy and specifically mentioning that his goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn, Durant responded on Twitter and took issue at how the quote was worded as well as the implied friendship that MacMullan and Durant supposedly have had due to that quote.

Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.. https://t.co/0D2GszSwhA — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 25, 2021

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time this month that Durant has tried to set the record straight on something said about him. During the Jay Williams thing where Williams claimed that Durant told him to not compare him to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Durant said it was “a fuckin lie” and that Williams can never speak for him. Williams stood by his story but admitted he was probably wrong for publicly sharing a personal story. Just yesterday, Durant responded to quotes made by Scottie Pippen in a GQ interview where Pippen explained the difference between Durant and LeBron James.

MacMullan’s quote seemed rather harmless and didn’t really make Durant look bad but if Durant felt it wasn’t accurate and it portrayed him inaccurately, then he was well within his right to call that out.