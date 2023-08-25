Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

If the hyped fight between billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ever happens, don’t count on Mike Francesa being in attendance.

Earlier this week, Francesa joined Barstool Radio for a wide-ranging interview with hosts Kevin Clancy, John Feitelberg, and Tom Scibelli. During the conversation, Francesa was asked about the popularity of celebrity boxing matches and, specifically, the prospect of Musk fighting Zuckerberg at the Colosseum in Rome.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It just shows you, they have too much time on their hands. It really does. Cause it’s stupid,” Francesa ranted. “Let’s be honest. Musk should have more important things. Okay? Let him figure out how to make his car safer. Let him figure out how to make it drive without anybody in it. Stop worrying about fighting in the Colosseum.”

In June, The Washington Post reported there have been 736 crashes involving Teslas in Autopilot mode since 2019. Recent data also shows there have been 17 fatal incidents, 11 since May 2022.

The match between billionaires seems unlikely to happen, especially after Zuckerberg scoffed at Musk’s request for a private practice bout before moving forward with the public fight. But with the odds of a fight happening fizzling out, it should give Musk ample time to work on improving Tesla’s safety, which will appease Francesa.

The former WFAN radio host admitted he probably wouldn’t watch Musk and Zuckerberg square off anyway. That’s a bummer, because Francesa, who is Italian, being in the Colosseum to call the fight could have been great. Francesa did, however, admit that all the proceeds going to charity would have been a good thing, but any talk of Musk v. Zuck appears to now be dead.

[Barstool Radio]