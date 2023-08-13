Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

It’s looking like the potential fight between billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might not be happening, after all.

On Sunday morning, prominent author Walter Isaacson published a screenshot of a text conversation between Musk and Zuckerberg in which Musk asked Zuckerberg for a practice bout at his house. But Zuckerberg wasn’t really enthused

“If you really want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you’re ready to compete,” Zuckerberg said in the texts. “I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on.”

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

Musk reiterated his stance on the situation in a much more public way, making it clear that he no longer believes the fight will happen, after all.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg said in his post on Threads.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg said. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

In Musk’s most recent post, he shared a meme of a cat sitting on a stove, for some reason.

Needless to say, the odds of this fight actually happening have certainly taken a hit.

