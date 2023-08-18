Kevin Clancy (KFCBarstool) on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Barstool Sports’ Kevin Clancy, a.k.a. KFCBarstool. Contes and Clancy discuss a wide range of topics including Dave Portnoy buying Barstool back from Penn Entertainment, Erika Ayers Badan’s impact on Barstool, Pat McAfee at Barstool and heading to ESPN, and more.

As a bonus, make sure you listen after KFCBarstool’s interview as we chat with Awful Announcing’s Andrew Bucholtz about his involvement in breaking the bombshell story that Kevin Brown was removed from Baltimore Orioles broadcasts for seemingly innocuous, and true, comments about the team.

Here’s the full breakdown

:47: Finding out Dave Portnoy was buying Barstool back

2:05: Concerns Barstool was moving on without KFC due to Penn Entertainment relationship

3:49: How was Barstool’s relationship with Penn from KFC’s perspective?

5:06: Could Barstool have existed without Portnoy?

7:34: Fan reaction to Portnoy buying Barstool back

9:17: Will the old Barstool come back?

12:21: Did KFC ever consider doing things outside of Barstool before Portnoy bought back the company?

14:12: How have things changed for KFC in terms of what is said or done at Barstool?

16:39: Being unfiltered

18:00: Old tweets resurfacing

20:02: Being transparent with personal life

23:04: Is it easier to bury an unfortunate story instead of being up front?

25:06: Wanting something to not be content at Barstool

26:24: Barstool’s charity work

30:04: Are the original Stoolies around? Has the Barstool audience evolved to a younger demographic?

32:17: Barstool content Stoolies most associate KFC with

33:45: Barstool/Sirius

34:36: Going to Fordham/working in finance/working at WFUV

37:41: WFUV co-workers still in the industry

38:58: Pat McAfee at Barstool

39:55: McAfee at ESPN

40:45: Erika Ayers Badan’s impact on Barstool

41:51: Recent interactions with Portnoy

43:09: Blogging pre-Barstool

45:49: Being on Boomer and Carton

48:02: Has KFC ever been approached for a job at WFAN?

50:25: Surprised Carton left WFAN for FS1?

51:20: Mike Francesa

52:46: Mets struggles

58:14: Welcoming Andrew Bucholtz to the AA Podcast

1:00:02: Was there surprise at how the Kevin Brown story took off?

1:01:54: Vetting the story before publishing

1:03:16: Fair to say this treatment is a “pattern” by the Orioles?

1:04:56: Would announcers hesitate to work for the Orioles going forward?

1:05:54: Any sense of vindication as other outlets confirmed the story?

1:06:59: Brown’s statement and return to Orioles

