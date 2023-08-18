Host Brandon Contes interviews Barstool Sports’ Kevin Clancy, a.k.a. KFCBarstool. Contes and Clancy discuss a wide range of topics including Dave Portnoy buying Barstool back from Penn Entertainment, Erika Ayers Badan’s impact on Barstool, Pat McAfee at Barstool and heading to ESPN, and more.
As a bonus, make sure you listen after KFCBarstool’s interview as we chat with Awful Announcing’s Andrew Bucholtz about his involvement in breaking the bombshell story that Kevin Brown was removed from Baltimore Orioles broadcasts for seemingly innocuous, and true, comments about the team.
Here’s the full breakdown
- :47: Finding out Dave Portnoy was buying Barstool back
- 2:05: Concerns Barstool was moving on without KFC due to Penn Entertainment relationship
- 3:49: How was Barstool’s relationship with Penn from KFC’s perspective?
- 5:06: Could Barstool have existed without Portnoy?
- 7:34: Fan reaction to Portnoy buying Barstool back
- 9:17: Will the old Barstool come back?
- 12:21: Did KFC ever consider doing things outside of Barstool before Portnoy bought back the company?
- 14:12: How have things changed for KFC in terms of what is said or done at Barstool?
- 16:39: Being unfiltered
- 18:00: Old tweets resurfacing
- 20:02: Being transparent with personal life
- 23:04: Is it easier to bury an unfortunate story instead of being up front?
- 25:06: Wanting something to not be content at Barstool
- 26:24: Barstool’s charity work
- 30:04: Are the original Stoolies around? Has the Barstool audience evolved to a younger demographic?
- 32:17: Barstool content Stoolies most associate KFC with
- 33:45: Barstool/Sirius
- 34:36: Going to Fordham/working in finance/working at WFUV
- 37:41: WFUV co-workers still in the industry
- 38:58: Pat McAfee at Barstool
- 39:55: McAfee at ESPN
- 40:45: Erika Ayers Badan’s impact on Barstool
- 41:51: Recent interactions with Portnoy
- 43:09: Blogging pre-Barstool
- 45:49: Being on Boomer and Carton
- 48:02: Has KFC ever been approached for a job at WFAN?
- 50:25: Surprised Carton left WFAN for FS1?
- 51:20: Mike Francesa
- 52:46: Mets struggles
- 58:14: Welcoming Andrew Bucholtz to the AA Podcast
- 1:00:02: Was there surprise at how the Kevin Brown story took off?
- 1:01:54: Vetting the story before publishing
- 1:03:16: Fair to say this treatment is a “pattern” by the Orioles?
- 1:04:56: Would announcers hesitate to work for the Orioles going forward?
- 1:05:54: Any sense of vindication as other outlets confirmed the story?
- 1:06:59: Brown’s statement and return to Orioles
