There are quite a few ways that you can easily mispronounce the name Jazz Chisholm in an NSFW way. SNY’s Keith Hernandez tripped into one of them during the network’s Saturday broadcast of the spring training game between the New York Mets-Miami Marlins.

While introducing the Marlins fielders during the bottom of the first, Hernandez inadvertently made audiences at home blush by referring to the All-Star as “Chaz Jizzem.”

"Chaz Jizzem is gonna start in centerfield." – Keith Hernandez ? pic.twitter.com/N2eYRIBgEU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2023

Let’s keep it clean from here on out, Keith.

In his defense, it’s the first game of the season for the newly re-signed SNY broadcaster, so he’s still working out the bugs. Still, that’s quite the slip-up.

As for Chisolm, there are going to be a lot of reasons to discuss him this season. The 25-year-old was an All-Star at second base last year but has moved into center field for the Marlins this year. Let it be a warning to all the other color commentators out there that you better be buttoned up on your pronunciations, lest you end up creating a viral moment as Hernandez did.

It’s certainly not the first time Keith Hernandez has gotten tongue-tied in the booth, and probably won’t be the last.

[AA on Twitter, SNY]