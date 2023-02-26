Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez
Local NetworksMLBBy Sean Keeley on

There are quite a few ways that you can easily mispronounce the name Jazz Chisholm in an NSFW way. SNY’s Keith Hernandez tripped into one of them during the network’s Saturday broadcast of the spring training game between the New York Mets-Miami Marlins.

While introducing the Marlins fielders during the bottom of the first, Hernandez inadvertently made audiences at home blush by referring to the All-Star as “Chaz Jizzem.”

Let’s keep it clean from here on out, Keith.

In his defense, it’s the first game of the season for the newly re-signed SNY broadcaster, so he’s still working out the bugs. Still, that’s quite the slip-up.

As for Chisolm, there are going to be a lot of reasons to discuss him this season. The 25-year-old was an All-Star at second base last year but has moved into center field for the Marlins this year. Let it be a warning to all the other color commentators out there that you better be buttoned up on your pronunciations, lest you end up creating a viral moment as Hernandez did.

It’s certainly not the first time Keith Hernandez has gotten tongue-tied in the booth, and probably won’t be the last.

[AA on Twitter, SNY]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley