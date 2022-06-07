The Mets are having a solid season, leading the NL East by a sizable margin and looking playoff-bound.

But tonight, with the Mets leading the Padres in San Diego, the booth of Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez got a bit slaphappy in the best of ways. Hernandez, out of nowhere, says the Mets are “stroking out”, sending Cohen into a fit of laughter and sparking a discussion as to why that’s maybe not the correct use of terminology.

It's 11:45pm on the east coast and we've lost all control in the booth ? pic.twitter.com/hceBsq4fpU — SNY (@SNYtv) June 7, 2022

Hernandez’s assumption that Cohen was aghast due to possible innuendo really makes the entire thing, sending himself into deep laughter.

Cohen: I think you need to watch your language! Because, you know, we’re getting older, and stroking out is something you don’t want to be doing. Hernandez: What are you saying, I’m a creepy old man? GC: No no no no, I think you’re missing the point here. KH: It’s a baseball stroke! GC: But from a medical standpoint, do you know what stroking out means? KH: My mind goes places. GC: You don’t want to say bleeding out, and you don’t want to say stroking out!

This is absolutely perfect for an East Coast audience staying up late for a West Coast game. Cohen and Hernandez are always a welcome presence, and this sort of interaction is a major reason why.