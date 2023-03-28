Long-time Chicago White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson was interviewed on Foul Territory Tuesday by Scott Braun and AJ Pierzynski, and he had some strong words about his former team.

When discussing his departure from the White Sox after the 2018 season, Harrelson said he “didn’t retire,” he “got retired” by the team.

He added “I got fired, that’s what it boils down to.”

“I didn’t retire, I GOT retired” Hawk Harrelson joined #FTLive to take us behind the scenes of his remarkable career pic.twitter.com/0ud9HaCCWi — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 28, 2023

At the end of 2016, Harrelson said he wanted to call games for four more years. He continued to cut his schedule back and in June of 2017, the White Sox announced Harrelson would return for his final season in 2018. The Baseball Hall of Fame honored him with the Ford C. Frick Award in 2020.

Jason Benetti was hired by the White Sox in 2016 to fill in for Harrelson, and he eventually became his full-time successor.

You can check out the full comments by Harrelson in the interview here.