An interesting group of former MLB players have teamed up for a new live daily show. Foul Territory will stream live Mondays through Friday on YouTube, Twitch, and other digital platforms, and it will feature prominent former players including A.J. Pierzynski, Erik Kratz, Todd Frazier, and Adam Jones. The first show will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Former MLB Network host Scott Braun will serve as a co-host and betting analyst for Foul Territory, and famed Fox/The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal will contribute to the show multiple times per week. The show will also feature exclusive interviews with current players, with more than 30 players already lined up for regular spots. Here’s a video promoting it:

And here’s more on what to expect there from a release:

A lineup of former Major League Baseball stars including World Series Champion and current Fox analyst A.J. Pierzynski, 11-year MLB veteran catcher Erik Kratz, former All-Star and Home Run Derby champion Todd Frazier, and 5-time All-Star Adam Jones announced today the launch of a new, independent MLB digital show, Foul Territory. The show will feature unfiltered conversations, impassioned debates, and unique player insights on the game’s hottest topics LIVE weekdays on Youtube, Twitch and most digital platforms. …Each episode of Foul Territory will feature exclusive interviews with current MLB stars, providing real, open conversations, showing off their authentic personalities and telling stories with those who can relate to their experiences. Over 30 MLB players, including All-Stars, Cy Young winners, Rookies of the Year and World Series Champions will join the show on a regular basis throughout the season and off-season. …”Baseball has the best rivalries, storylines, and drama, so it’s time that we catch up to other leagues by giving fans closer access to those who play and have played the game at the highest level,” said Pierzynski. Frazier added, “Players want somewhere to tell it like it really is. Fans will get to see what makes players tick and hear their take on the game like never before. Can’t wait!”

As mentioned, the daily shows here will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Foul Territory can be found on YouTube here. An audio-only version of the show will also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.