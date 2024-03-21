Jul 20, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; MLB sports broadcaster Alanna Rizzo announces on YouTube’s Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles game of the week as the first all-female broadcast team in Major League Baseball at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Long-time MLB reporter Alanna Rizzo is the latest personality to join Foul Territory‘s lineup of contributors.

On Thursday, the company announced Rizzo would co-host Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal each Thursday. Additionally, she’ll host a new show called Dodgers Territory on Monday and Thursday with Clint Pasillas.

🚨 Announcement 🚨@alannarizzo is joining the #FTFam! She will be co-hosting Thursday's episodes of Fair Territory with @Ken_Rosenthal! PLUS a new show with @realFRG called Dodgers Territory!

▶️ https://t.co/RfD4iMooi3 pic.twitter.com/eFtoQmGJx7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 21, 2024

Rizzo will continue contributing to MLB Network’s High Heat alongside Chris Russo as well when that show returns on March 25, as she tweeted.

Rizzo left her role as a Dodgers reporter with SportsNet LA after the 2020 season, joining MLBN in 2021 as a contributor to High Heat. Last season, Rizzo was involved in controversy when she eventually apologized for a rant aimed at Jake Mintz following reporting from the Braves clubhouse during the MLB postseason on an episode of High Heat.

Since its launch last year, Foul Territory has made waves across the MLB media landscape. Not only are former players A.J. Pierzynski, Todd Frazier, Adam Jones, Lorenzo Cain, Brock Holt, Jason Kipnis, and Erik Kratz staples on its programming, Foul Territory also features established MLB hosts and reporters like Scott Braun (one of the company’s founders), Rosenthal, and now Rizzo.

The success Foul Territory has had in its launch year has led us to wonder if it’s the future of MLB coverage going forward. The positive reception and impressive growth Foul Territory has seen over the last year shows that might not be a far-fetched idea.

