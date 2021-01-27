Spectrum SportsNet LA launched seven years ago next month, and one of the network’s constant presences since its launch has been reporter and host Alanna Rizzo. Rizzo has received acclaim and plaudits from fans and colleagues across the industry, and is widely considered one of the best reporters at an RSN.

But this season, Dodgers fans will need to get used to a new voice. Rizzo announced on Wednesday that she was leaving her role with the Dodgers and SportsNet LA.

Some news I wanted to share: pic.twitter.com/etbFR9ZBeF — AlaNNa Rizzo (@alannarizzo) January 27, 2021

In her statement, Rizzo noted that she isn’t retiring and is “putting my personal life above my professional one.” As for next steps, she also said that she is “moving on to another chapter that allows me to be nearest to the ones I love most.”

The Dodgers, SportsNet LA, and Dodgers play by play broadcaster Joe Davis all tweeted about Rizzo’s departure.

Thank you, @alannarizzo! We will miss you at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/mnsgnw6n9W — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 27, 2021

Undoubtedly one of the best. ?

Thank you for your dedication to all Dodger fans and best of luck on your next adventure! @alannarizzo pic.twitter.com/x964FFL8z4 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) January 27, 2021

Selfishly, so bummed we lose Alanna. Nobody better. We all become like family in these jobs, but so happy for her to get more time with her actual family. Love you @alannarizzo! https://t.co/ARMhHpNb8O — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) January 27, 2021

No replacement for Rizzo has been named yet, but whoever gets the gig will have some mighty large shoes to fill. She was fantastic at her job, and will be missed. The sports media industry could use more people like her.