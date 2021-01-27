Local NetworksMLBBy Joe Lucia on

Spectrum SportsNet LA launched seven years ago next month, and one of the network’s constant presences since its launch has been reporter and host Alanna Rizzo. Rizzo has received acclaim and plaudits from fans and colleagues across the industry, and is widely considered one of the best reporters at an RSN.

But this season, Dodgers fans will need to get used to a new voice. Rizzo announced on Wednesday that she was leaving her role with the Dodgers and SportsNet LA.

In her statement, Rizzo noted that she isn’t retiring and is “putting my personal life above my professional one.” As for next steps, she also said that she is “moving on to another chapter that allows me to be nearest to the ones I love most.”

The Dodgers, SportsNet LA, and Dodgers play by play broadcaster Joe Davis all tweeted about Rizzo’s departure.

No replacement for Rizzo has been named yet, but whoever gets the gig will have some mighty large shoes to fill. She was fantastic at her job, and will be missed. The sports media industry could use more people like her.

