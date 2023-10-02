Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) talks to fans during his retirement ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will be part of MLB on Fox’s 2023 MLB American League Division Series announcing lineup.

Freshly into retirement, Adam Wainwright announced that he’ll join MLB on Fox’s ALDS coverage on Monday’s edition of Foul Territory.

? Breaking News ? Adam Wainwright is stepping off of the field and into the broadcast booth with @MLBONFOX @UncleCharlie50 announced on the Foul Territory podcast that he will be joining @aj_pierzynskiFT in the broadcast booth for the Division Series. ▶️… pic.twitter.com/2RaqOFXJVU — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2023

Wainwright said he’ll be working the ALDS with Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski, who he also worked with in previous stints with Fox in 2020 and 2021. Last year, Wainwright stayed out of the booth, leaving Amin and Pierzynski to work with reporter Tom Verducci.

Fox’s coverage of the 2023 American League Division Series starts on Saturday, October 7.

It’s been a hot minute since Wainwright called a game, but back in 2020, I gave his work a glowing review amidst some disappointing commentary across the MLB Postseason.

The future for Wainwright is still unclear, and we still don’t know if he’ll pursue a broadcasting career following his retirement from the game. Long-time teammate Albert Pujols did go the broadcaster route following his retirement, and early reviews for his MLB Network work have been positive. If Wainwright wants to do that, he’ll likely get similar feedback.

Furthermore, he doesn’t even need to do this full-time. Many analysts across the league work sporadic schedules, and for some, there’s no change in the quality of their work. Wainwright could work in the studio or the booth at MLB Network, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox, or any other outlet and likely still thrive. Here’s hoping that’s the route he decided to go on post-retirement.