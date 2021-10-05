Thursday, October 7

Chicago at Houston, FS1 4:07 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci

New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 8:07 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Friday, October 8

Chicago at Houston, MLB 2:07 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter, Tom Verducci

Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS 4:37 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 7:02 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS 9:37 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

Saturday, October 9

Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS 5:07 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS 9:07 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

Sunday, October 10

Tampa Bay at New York/Boston, MLB 4:07 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal

Houston at Chicago, FS1 8:07 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci

Monday, October 11

San Francisco at St. Louis/Los Angeles, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

Tampa Bay at New York/Boston, FS1 TBA – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Houston at Chicago, FS1 TBA – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci

Tuesday, October 12^

San Francisco at St. Louis/Los Angeles, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

Wednesday, October 13^

New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 TBA – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Chicago at Houston, FS1 TBA – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci

Thursday, October 14^

Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

*if necessary; ^if only one game, time is 8 p.m.

ESPN Radio Series Announcers

Yankees/Red Sox vs Rays: TBA

White Sox vs Astros: TBA

Cardinals/Dodgers vs Giants: TBA

Braves vs Brewers: TBA

Streaming

TBS.com, & app; FOX Sports.com, & app; MLB.TV

