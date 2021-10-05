Thursday, October 7
Chicago at Houston, FS1 4:07 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci
New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 8:07 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Friday, October 8
Chicago at Houston, MLB 2:07 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter, Tom Verducci
Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS 4:37 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 7:02 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS 9:37 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
Saturday, October 9
Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS 5:07 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS 9:07 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
Sunday, October 10
Tampa Bay at New York/Boston, MLB 4:07 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal
Houston at Chicago, FS1 8:07 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci
Monday, October 11
San Francisco at St. Louis/Los Angeles, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
Tampa Bay at New York/Boston, FS1 TBA – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Houston at Chicago, FS1 TBA – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci
Tuesday, October 12^
San Francisco at St. Louis/Los Angeles, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
Wednesday, October 13^
New York/Boston at Tampa Bay, FS1 TBA – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Chicago at Houston, FS1 TBA – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski, & Tom Verducci
Thursday, October 14^
Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBS TBA – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
St. Louis/Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBS TBA – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
*if necessary; ^if only one game, time is 8 p.m.
ESPN Radio Series Announcers
Yankees/Red Sox vs Rays: TBA
White Sox vs Astros: TBA
Cardinals/Dodgers vs Giants: TBA
Braves vs Brewers: TBA
Streaming
TBS.com, & app; FOX Sports.com, & app; MLB.TV
h/t Sammy!