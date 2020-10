American League Divisional Series

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Petco Park, San Diego

TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling & Lauren Shehadi

ESPN Radio: Dan Shulman, Chris Singleton

Streaming: TBS.com, TBS App

Game 1: Monday, October 5, Yankees at Rays, TBS 8 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesdays, October 6, Yankees at Rays, TBS 8 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, October 7, Rays at Yankees, TBS 7 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, October 8, Rays at Yankees, TBS 7 p.m.*

Game 5: Friday, October 9, Yankees at Rays, TBS 7 p.m.*

*if necessary

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TBS: Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur & Matt Winer

ESPN Radio: Dave O’Brien, Jim Bowden

Streaming: TBS.com, TBS App

Game 1: Monday, October 5, Astros at A’s, TBS 4 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesdays, October 6, Astros at A’s, TBS 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, October 7, A’s at Astros, TBS 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, October 8, A’s at Astros, TBS 3:30 p.m.*

Game 5: Friday, October 9, Astros at A’s, TBS 3:30 p.m.*

*if necessary

National League Divisional Series

San Diego Padres vs. LA Dodgers, Global Life Park, Arlington

FS1: Joe Davis, John Smoltz & Ken Rosenthal

MLBN: Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz & Jon Morosi

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Kyle Peterson

Streaming: FOX Sports.com & App

Game 1: Tuesday, October 6, Padres at Dodgers, FS1 9:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 7, Padres at Dodgers, FS1 9 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, October 8, Dodgers at Padres, MLBN 9 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, October 9, Dodgers at Padres, FS1 9 p.m.*

Game 5: Saturday, October 10, Padres at Dodgers, FS1 8 p.m.*

*if necessary

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Minute Maid Park, Houston

FS1: Adam Amin, Eric Karros & Tom Verducci

MLBN: Matt Vasgersian, Jim Kaat, Buck Showalter & Tom Verducci

ESPN Radio: Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian

Streaming: FOX Sports.com & App

Game 1: Tuesday, October 6, Marlins at Braves, FS1 2 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, October 7, Marlins at Braves, MLBN 2 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday, October 8, Braves at Marlins, FS1 2 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, October 9, Braves at Marlins, FS1 2 p.m.*

Game 5: Saturday, October 10, Marlins at Braves, FS1 4 p.m.*

*if necessary

