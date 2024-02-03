David Pollack on X

On Thursday, David Pollack took to social media to call on others to help him “end wokeness.”

Either Pollack’s mission is complete or the former ESPN College GameDay analyst has thought better of it, as he has since deleted the post, which featured the same recycled photoshop template that he has used in previous posts sharing similar sentiments.

But prior to its deletion, Pollack’s post caught the attention of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Noting Pollack’s previous popularity on GameDay, Le Batard questioned whether anyone was aware of the former Georgia defensive end’s politics — or in this case, Pollacktics — prior to his departure from ESPN.

“It didn’t really feel like he ever had this sort of reputation with him. Like maybe you could have guessed,” producer Lucy Rohden answered. “He was never openly doing stuff like this or tweeting out this weird graphic that — one, very heavily edited, his skin is not that clear. He Facetuned the hell out of that photo. It feels like leaving ESPN was what triggered this or was he doing this the entire time? I don’t know. But man has gone off the deep end.”

After Le Batard questioned by Pollack would delete the post, Rohden theorized that it was due to the blowback he likely received for doing it on the first day of Black History Month. The Le Batard Show crew went on to raise several other pertinent questions about Pollack no longer “sticking to sports,” including who’s running his social media accounts, who’s editing these pictures and what is the College Football Hall of Fame inductee’s ultimate end game?

Regardless of Pollack’s political views — and his clearly differ from Le Batard’s — most seem to agree that there’s something almost distressing about his recent attempt to wade into the culture wars and the lack of traction he has received in doing so.

“The last time he did this, he was [tagging] Joe Rogan and it was kind of sad,” producer Mike Ryan Ruiz said. “The guy just went through an entire college football cycle without being hired by any of the competitors and now in that game, there are competitors out there and he wasn’t considered a desirable asset. So, this is the next move.”

