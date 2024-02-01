David Pollack on X

In the months following his departure from ESPN, David Pollack has made it clear that he’s no longer “sticking to sports.”

And on Thursday, the former College GameDay analyst was at it again, making a social media post urging others to “end wokeness.”

“Wokeism is a demonic ideology intended to replace God’s truth with the lies of this world,” Pollack wrote. “Wokeness ends through a Great Awakening. ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the Lord Almighty.”

Pollack completed the post with the hashtag #LearningInTheJourney and by tagging X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk for some reason, in addition to posting a photoshopped picture of him holding a white board displaying his message.

END WOKENESS Wokeism is a demonic ideology intended to replace God's truth with the lies of this world. Wokeness ends through a Great Awakening. ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit,’ says the Lord Almighty.#LearningInTheJourney | @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/No97nHkzWq — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) February 1, 2024

At this point, Pollack’s photoshopped whiteboard has become his calling card. In recent months, the former Georgia defensive end has used it to share various messages, including some that have been religious, another that was anti-trans, and one that wished Nick Saban a happy retirement.

NICK SABAN, GREATEST OF ALL TIME! HAPPY RETIREMENT, COACH! pic.twitter.com/JXdOOo910H — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 10, 2024

As for the picture itself, the original version was taken at a Georgia game in which Pollack was honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Curiously the former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick has opted to blur the logo on his hat — which represents the North Oconee High School Titans football team — in the photoshopped pictures, perhaps indicating that he’s aware that his views are more controversial than mere “common sense.”

When it comes to his post-ESPN career, Pollack seems to be focused on his religious-based Family Goals Podcast and routinely makes religious social media posts. But as his post on Thursday shows, sometimes those posts also veer into the ongoing culture wars, and it’s curious that he hasn’t found a platform to express those views beyond X.

Perhaps that will soon change — in most of Pollack’s posts, he tags a variety of right wing-affiliated media members and influencers, seemingly in hopes of grabbing their attention. In the meantime, it appears he’ll stick with reusing the same photoshop template to fight the latest culture war de jour.