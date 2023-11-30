David Pollack on X

In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, David Pollack made it clear that he doesn’t discuss politics.

“I don’t tweet about politics. Not my place to tell you how you shld feel and who you shld support,” Pollack posted during the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. “I just wish both guys tonight had a little more respect for each other.”

But having been laid off by ESPN earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldogs star is no longer abiding by the “stick to sports” mandate.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Pollack made an anti-trans post regarding transgender women competing in women’s sports. The post included a photoshopped picture of Pollack being honored at Georgia following his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, with the 41-year-old holding a sign that reads “Women’s sports is not a transfer portal for mediocre male athletes who compete as women #SaveWomensSports.”

“If you’re a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your babygirl competing against men,” Pollack wrote. “It isn’t fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy.”

While Pollack and his defenders will likely argue that his post isn’t political, there’s no denying that the subject has become a highly politicized talking point, particularly on the right, in recent years. And yet despite having a strong stance on the issue, Pollack never posted about it until after he was laid off by ESPN this past summer.

Although Pollack has made multiple posts about “protecting women and their sports” since late-August, most of his posts have been him adding brief commentary to retweets of other people’s — including fellow ex-ESPNer Sage Steele’s– posts. Pollack’s post on Thursday — in which he tagged Steele, Joe Rogan, Clay Travis, Ted Cruz, Riley Gaines, and curiously, an NCAA Transfer Portal parody account, among others — in the picture however, could indicate that the former first-round pick is prepared to take a hard turn into his political leanings. And it’s not difficult to tell which direction that will be.

