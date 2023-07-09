Alex Lange curses on Bally Sports Detroit after a combined no-hitter. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

There have been a whole lot of cases of aired profanity over the years, but the one on Bally Sports Detroit Saturday perhaps stood out for it coming after a historic moment. In a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tigers achieved the first combined no-hitter in franchise history and the ninth overall no-hitter in team history. And Alex Lange, who got the final three outs for them, was pretty fired up in his post-game interview. That led to the aforementioned aired profanity (at 0:09 of the clip below), and to an on-air apology:

"Man, holy shit! How about that Detroit?"- Tigers closer Alex Lange after finishing off the no-hitter. "We apologize for what you might have just heard there." pic.twitter.com/G7i1V9NmRC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 8, 2023

Of course, with this coming on a cable network rather than a broadcast network, there are unlikely to be too many complaints to the Federal Communications Commission over this particular cursing. (And even incredibly high-viewership broadcast events that generate a lot of FCC complaints don’t necessary lead to action; much of the action from that body against networks comes over misused emergency broadcast tones.)

And this is far from the first profanity on a regional sports network post-game interview, or on a general cable sports network in-game or post–game interview. But it was funny to see this one. And the post-game interview here helped make this historic moment even more notable.

