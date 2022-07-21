On Wednesday, ACC Network announced programming highlights for their fall schedule, which includes a new show, a new doc, and a new docuseries.

The new show is called ACC PM, and will be hosted by Mark Packer (of Packer & Durham fame). The three hour weekday studio show premieres on Monday, August 22nd. Here’s a blurb.

ACCN’s newest studio program – ACC PM hosted by Mark Packer will have a football focus while also delivering news and commentary from around the ACC’s 15 institutions. The new afternoon show airing weekdays from 4-7 p.m. ET on ACCN will debut on Monday, Aug. 22 and will originate from Packer’s basement in Charlotte, N.C. Packer’s co-host will be named at a later date.

The ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s version of the morning pregame show, will also go on the road six times this season, including in Week 0 (Chapel Hill) and Week 2 (Blacksburg).

The new doc focuses on Clemson, but not the recent teams coached by Dabo Swinney. Entitled We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football (not to be confused with a doc that premiered last summer entitled We’re #1! – The Story of 1990 ACC Football), the feature dives into the Tigers’ unbeaten season and their run from unranked to national champions.

Here’s a blurb.

We’re #1! The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, a documentary chronicling Clemson’s remarkable 1981 football season will debut Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Produced in partnership with Raycom Sports, the one-hour film highlights when a 33-year-old coach from Alabama named Danny Ford turned Clemson into a national football powerhouse. After starting the year unranked, Ford and his Tigers were the kings of college football, beating three top-10 ranked teams including defending national champion Georgia and fourth-ranked Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. Clemson finished the season 12-0 and won the program’s first football National Championship. The film includes a roundtable discussion with Danny Ford, Homer Jordan, Perry Tuttle, and Jeff Davis at Coach Ford’s farm to reminisce about the team, and the season they will never forget.

And here’s a trailer.

I like the idea of doing these features on championship (or close to championship) teams from the not so distant past. Conference networks should be flooded with this kind of content!

Another edition of ACC Network’s All Access series is also coming. The three-part series focuses on NC State, and premieres on August 14th at 8 PM.

Here’s a blurb.

ACCN will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the NC State University football program leading into the 2022 college football season with All Access with NC State Football. The first episode of the three-part program will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Episode two will air at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 and episode three at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

And here’s a trailer.

ACC Network has done several of these All Access shows before, including one last year on Miami football. The most recent edition premiered in June, focusing on Pitt’s women’s lacrosse team.

[ACC Network]